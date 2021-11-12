Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.56. 229,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,567. The firm has a market cap of $730.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Kelly Services worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

