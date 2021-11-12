Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

KEL stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.54. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.44. The stock has a market cap of C$958.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

