Kemacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $15,519.58 and approximately $13.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00083968 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

