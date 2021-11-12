Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

KMPR stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.69. Kemper has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

