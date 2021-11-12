KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

KMPH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,763. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Several analysts recently commented on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KemPharm by 110.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

