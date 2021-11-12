KeyCorp Comments on The Middleby Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.60.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $184.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

