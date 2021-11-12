KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

