KeyFi Market Cap Hits $3.56 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $219,212.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,276,629% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79306950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00072214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00098049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.07198507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,049.34 or 0.99891956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.