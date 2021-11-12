Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Critical Review

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kilroy Realty and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 4 7 0 2.64 Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus price target of $72.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. Given Kilroy Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 71.39% 11.79% 6.39% Hersha Hospitality Trust -30.74% -10.42% -3.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 9.25 $187.10 million $5.63 12.67 Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.48 -$166.35 million ($2.33) -4.79

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

