Kin (KIN) Trading 12.6% Higher This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $185.83 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,263,327.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79472045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00077494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,424,832,865 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

