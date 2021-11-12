Kingdom Game 4.0 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $664,059.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 163.5% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $964,902.65 and $664,059.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,369,999% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79589847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.16 or 0.07211004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,904.93 or 1.00022258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,811,568 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

