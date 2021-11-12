Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a $7.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

