Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,475,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $8,398,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $5,434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $5,347,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $5,129,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

