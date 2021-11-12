Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and approximately $125.49 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,721,270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,720,146,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522,180,550 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

