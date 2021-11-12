Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.39. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

