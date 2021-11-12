Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.26

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 13550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,785. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

