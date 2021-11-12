Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider John A. Borgeson Sells 876 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,861. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.