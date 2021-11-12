Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

ADRNY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 54,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,164. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

