K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €15.00 ($17.65) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.24 ($14.40).

Shares of SDF stock traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €14.56 ($17.13). 5,378,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 12-month high of €15.55 ($18.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.17.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

