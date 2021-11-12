KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

