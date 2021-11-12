Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Announces Earnings Results

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%.

Shares of KBNT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 66,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Kubient has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Grainne M. Coen purchased 16,000 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Kubient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

