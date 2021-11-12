Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KRUS stock traded up $16.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.94. 394,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $676.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kura Sushi USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of Kura Sushi USA worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

