Kusama Market Capitalization Hits $3.59 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $423.28 or 0.00659634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $136.36 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,560,696.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.54 or 0.07227098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,020.29 or 0.99768625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.