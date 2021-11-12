Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.89. 235,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,282. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

