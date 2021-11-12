L Wilbert Platzer Sells 673 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.40. 33,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,602. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.19 and its 200 day moving average is $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

