Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LIFZF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

LIFZF traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

