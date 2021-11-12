Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE:DM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 25,457.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,947,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

