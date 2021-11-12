Lamden Price Tops $0.29 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $41.85 million and $1.12 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 44.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.