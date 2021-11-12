Lamden (TAU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $43.49 million and $1.20 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

