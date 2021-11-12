Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 40.95 ($0.54). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 64,946 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £133.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.