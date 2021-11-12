Lance Torgerson Sells 6,831 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 35,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,480. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 3.70.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

