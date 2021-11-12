Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) PT Raised to $11.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target increased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

