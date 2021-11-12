Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.93 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.