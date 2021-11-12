Laurentian Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$236.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by analysts at Laurentian from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.57.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$210.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$233.33. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 73.07.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.