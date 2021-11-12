Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $40,410.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,910,711% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,816.47 or 0.81015621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00098896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.28 or 0.07159746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,326.04 or 0.99010959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.