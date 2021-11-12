Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $613.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.97. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $416.35 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.