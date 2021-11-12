Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $302.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.