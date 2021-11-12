Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 462.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $232.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $239.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

