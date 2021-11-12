Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,728.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,339 shares of company stock worth $15,555,593 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $679.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

