Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

