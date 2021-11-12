LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €130.00 by Nord/LB

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.61 ($168.95).

FRA LEG traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €126.30 ($148.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,428 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €126.35. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

