LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LegalZoom.com updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

LZ traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.73. 1,215,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

