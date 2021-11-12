Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Up 41.5%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP)’s share price rose 41.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.75 and last traded at 0.75. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.82.

Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

