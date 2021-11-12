Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 1,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

