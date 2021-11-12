LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. LifeMD updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,146. LifeMD has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,169 shares in the company, valued at $771,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of LifeMD worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

