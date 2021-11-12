Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.39 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.39 million and $269,599.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 37% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00392144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

