LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0443

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $45.36 million and approximately $63,908.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00225126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,065,102,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,090,199 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

