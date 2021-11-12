Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Limbach updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMB. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

