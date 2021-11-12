Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Limbach updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
LMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.
Several research firms have weighed in on LMB. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
