Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director James J. Burke, Jr. Sells 39,391 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,480. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

