Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,430 shares of company stock worth $26,556,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.